Drive up to this amazing 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home. All 5 bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Home offers 4 car garage to accommodate all your needs. Come through the front door and enter the beautiful entry way. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home. Kitchen and dining area are spacious and look out to the awesome Ruby Mountains. Open living area. Master is large and roomy enough for a sitting area. His and Her closets and bath features double sinks and shower stall with double shower heads. Laundry room has sink and shelf. Head upstairs and you will find a wonderful overlook of the lower level. 3 great sized bedrooms all featuring walk in closets and their own bathroom. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level. Down stairs features very large family room with secret room/storage. One area of the basement is not finished and used for storage. Another large bedroom and private bathroom. Room off the bedroom for what ever you would like. Water is hooked up if you wanted to make a wet bar. Back yard is fenced and immaculate. Large deck goes across the back of the house. Greenhouse and fenced garden area. This is a must see home.