The beauty of Nevada’s open spaces is not just in the landscapes, but in the access it affords to all of our citizens. A proposed land swap between the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Winecup Gamble Ranch, a subsidiary of out-of-state multi-billionaire Stanley Kroenke’s empire, threatens to restrict Nevadans from our lands, affecting recreational activities and hunting traditions in the process.

The details of the exchange may be technical, but the essence is clear: Nevadans stand to lose 150,000 acres of public access land. This isn’t just about acreage; it is about our rights as Nevadans. While Winecup Gamble Ranch proposes conservation easements and other conditions, there’s an undeniable fact we cannot sidestep – restricting access to 235,000 acres of BLM land is a loss for our residents.

Hunting and recreation are not mere hobbies in Elko County; they form an essential part of our local economy. In 2022 alone, hunting brought in $9.3 million. Such an economic contribution is no small matter in our region. Any potential impact on this should be approached with the utmost caution, especially considering the potential repercussions for game habitats and overall quality of land use.

Furthermore, the premise of a fair market exchange between private and public land is hazy at best. There are water rights and mineral rights that must also be considered. It is difficult to believe that the proposed exchange is in the best interests of Nevadans. It is hard to determine where the equal value lies for the public in such an exchange. And while you may be able to put some form of monetary value on the land, the heritage, traditions, and freedoms Nevadans associate with it are priceless.

Stanley Kroenke and his wife, Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, with their vast wealth, certainly do not need more land, especially at the expense of ordinary Nevadans. While consolidating checkerboard lands is a commendable goal, we must ask ourselves, at what cost? A genuine compromise should not lead to Nevadans losing out on hundreds of square miles of public land access.

It is imperative that our congressional delegation hears from us loud and clear: this is not just about land; it is about ensuring that every Nevadan, irrespective of their economic status, retains the right to our state’s wondrous outdoors. We cannot, and should not, barter away our heritage for the promises of better management or conservation easements. Our open spaces are a testament to the rugged independence that defines our state, and they must remain accessible to all.

In the coming months, as this proposal develops, I urge every Nevadan to make their voice heard. Together, let’s ensure that our landscapes remain open, our hunting traditions persist, and our children and grandchildren can experience the boundless beauty of Nevada just as we have.

For the sake of our future, our heritage, and our rights, let’s stand united in opposing this land exchange.