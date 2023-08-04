Both Jim Hartman and Dennis Clayson correctly identify a serious problem facing American society in their opinion pieces in this publication on July 29, 2023.

In “‘No Labels’ – A third-party presidential alternative” Jim Hartman points out “American voters don’t want a Joe Biden and Donald Trump presidential rematch in 2024.” ... “Yet the two parties are on track to give them exactly this choice.”

Viewing the same problem from a different perspective Dennis Clayson asks “Are there really two sides in the political divide?” He then opines “Across the political divide, both sides are accusing their opposites of the same crimes.” ... “Since both parties seem to be shouting at each other in an echo chamber, it would be heartening if we could discount both.”

Nevada voters do not hide their dissatisfaction with both the Democratic and Republican Party. Combined Non-Partisan and minor party voter share is the largest segment of voters in the state, in both Clark and Washoe County, in 72 percent of state senate districts, and 66 percent of state assembly districts.

Among voters 18 to 34 years of age, Non-Partisan is the largest bloc with the combined non-major party voter share topping 53 percent. Non-Partisan is poised to surpass the Democratic Party as the largest bloc of voters in the state. Since 2000 the Democratic Party has lost over nine percent voter share, the Republican Party just under 12. At the same time, Non-Partisan has gained over 16 percent and the total share not affiliated with either major party has gained over 21 percent.

We know political differences cloud our personal relationships, ending friendships and dividing families. Our broken political process impacts our economic health as a nation. The lack of competition cannot be sustained.

No solution is a silver bullet. However, Nevadans have taken the first step in trying to do something with the passage of Question 3 last November. Making choices in preferential order is something people do every day. Expanding that daily routine to voting is one way to positively address the problem identified by both Jim Hartman and Dennis Clayson.

The political party that truly embraces the largest voting bloc is the state will reap the benefits. We have seen the impact of these voters in recent elections. One only needs to look to the 2022 governor’s race.