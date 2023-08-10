We are so accustomed to what we live with daily, we seldom (if ever) take a step back and ask some basic questions.

Consider the media as exhibit one.

Back when people actually read the news, there were letters to the editors that should have raised some suspicions. Senator Snort is running for his third term in the Senate. He accuses his opponent of stealing apples from a neighbor’s farm when he was in the fourth grade. Snort says the action was “evidence of moral failure” on the part of his opponent Billy-Bob Rogers. Right on cue, letters to the editor arrive from Corn Silo Lane stating, “How can anyone possibly vote for someone who stole apples from his neighbors? Someone with evidence of moral failure.”

In the modern media, the talking heads at CNN warn us of Billy-Bob’s “evidence of moral failure,” as do the reporters from MSMBC, CBS, NBC, NPR, the Washington Post, NYT, and every other media that backs Snort will bash Billy-Bob with the exact same phrase, “evidence of moral failure.”

Why doesn’t the media just tell us where to find today’s talking points early in the morning so they can spend more time warning us about Trump and UFOs?

This also raises another question. Aren’t people who think they are very smart and very sophisticated bothered by repeating daily the very identical words and phrases that everyone else who thinks they are very smart and very sophisticated are saying?

Another problem … Biden is in bad health. He gets lost navigating his way across small speaking stands. He is obviously on that old slippery slope to the hereafter, and increasingly senile. Alright … then who is running the government? The media that leans left or the media that leans right seem totally uninterested in this, even though one would suppose it would be the biggest story of the decade.

Immigration is another interesting issue. Who actually wants an open border? Why? How do the hundreds of thousands of “immigrants” actually get here? As far as we know, some poor peasant, looking for a “better life” gets up one morning and decides to walk to Texas. No one (for or against open borders) bothers to tell us that Central America is as far away from Texas as New York City is from Elko, Nevada. Are you going to get up tomorrow and decide to walk to Manhattan?

Another item that is seldom seen deals with why so many federal politicians become so rich. We can use Liz Cheney of Wyoming as our example. She is reported to have a net worth estimated at $19 million. Her father had a lucrative political career and, of course, “business ventures.” Like Nancy Pelosi and others, her husband is an outstanding provider working as an attorney and lobbyist in Cheyenne… oops, no that would be Washington DC.

The question that is ignored is why political and business groups are willing to pay very high sums of money for political connections. Evidently, they are not wasting their money and yet, the media appears to see all this as just another day on the farm. Hunter Biden selling access to his father? Hey … so what!

It all raises the question … who is most corrupt, the people making the news … or, the people reporting it?