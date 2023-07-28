Something very interesting is happening in America.

If you looked at the comments of viewers of Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC and those responding to articles on Breitbart News; if you left off names and party labels, it would be almost impossible to tell which was which.

Across the political divide, both sides are accusing their opposites of the same crimes.

Do you believe that (blank) leaders want to discredit elections and destroy what is left of democracy in America? If you put “Republican” or Democrat” in the blank, you would be echoing statements actually made in the media and by politicians. Political leaders believe that Democrats (Republicans) have so compromised the election process that regardless of the actual vote, the Democrat (Republican) candidate is going to win all-important elections, especially those for POTUS.

Democrats like Maddow argue that Republican leaders discredit elections, make it almost impossible to vote, and encourage the abandonment of democracy. Republican commentators say the same thing about Democrats.

According to those on the right, if Democrats gain control of both the Senate, the House, and the Presidency, they will ignore the Constitution and destroy American democracy. According to those on the left, if Republicans gain control of both the Senate, the House, and the Presidency, they will ignore the Constitution and destroy American democracy. In fact, according to Maddow, even if they gain only the Presidency, they plan to centralize all power into the executive and destroy the Constitution in the process. As seen by their behavior, they will “run a government” of force and violence.

Liberal authors have written books like David Corn’s "American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy," while conservative authors such as Mike Lofgren authored, “The Party Is Over: How Republicans Went Crazy, Democrats Became Useless, and the Middle Class Got Shafted.”

Liberals talk about the Republican Party's history of joining with extremists on the fringe, while those on the right consistently point out the crazies and dangerous radicals romanced by the Democrats.

Democrats see Trump as a criminal, one of the worst to have ever occupied the White House. Republicans see Biden as a criminal, one of the worst to have ever occupied the White House.

Democrats blame the right for banning books. Republicans blame the left for over-the-top and democracy-threatening censorship.

Democrats blame the right for being blatant racists. Republicans blame the left for being blatant racists.

Since both parties seem to be shouting at each other in an echo chamber, it would be heartening if we could discount both. Otherwise, if either party is correct, free exchange of ideas, elections, governance, democracy and the Constitution are all doomed. If our leaders actually believe what they are saying, what actions would be too extreme to save the nation from the other party? Our best bet would be to assume they are both wrong, but what does that imply in a democracy in which the people get to choose, or at least attempt to influence, the future?

It goes against human nature, but our best bet is to assume that both sides of our leadership class are lying to us.