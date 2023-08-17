There are only three realistic conditions that can occur if you hear the phrase, “follow the science.” Either you are listening to someone who doesn’t know anything about science, or you are being purposely scammed, or you are being scammed by someone who doesn’t know what they are talking about.

The first describes a person who can be excused. They are speaking out of ignorance and don’t know better. The second is a scam artist who calls into question anything they might say. The third is a follower who was told what to believe and mindlessly repeats it. The group consists of politicians, media pundits, and teachers who are the products of our failed colleges of education.

I have two degrees in scientific fields, both of which required classes in the history and philosophy of science. After three decades of teaching and doing research, I have at least a basic knowledge of the process.

If you want to follow the science, you begin by formulating a hypothesis. If the hypothesis cannot be disproven, then you are not doing science. In other words, if whatever happens supports your hypothesis, you are not being scientific.

The first hypothesis assumes nothing is happening. For example, there is no anthropogenic global warming. This is called the “null hypothesis.” Tests are conducted to see if your “scientific” idea conforms to the null hypothesis or whether an alternative hypothesis should be investigated. The rejection process is never absolute. Reality is complex. Consequently, statistics are used to calculated the probability that your new idea is the same as your null hypothesis. Typically, if the probability is 95% or higher that your new findings do not match the null hypothesis, you can say that your alternative is “significant,” i.e., your new hypothesis may be correct.

In this process there are no absolutes, only probabilities.

Keep in mind that in the beginning of the scientific revolution almost all scientists were religious. Nevertheless, they concluded that you should not attempt to prove anything by saying “God did it.” This was to be true even if God did do it. It also had nothing to do with the idea that a scientist could not also be a believer. It had to do with the idea that everything had to be tested. This is one of the reasons that replacing God with politics creates “science” akin to magic and astrology, and this is where we are now going dangerously wrong.

Questioning “science” that is ideologically or politically approved is increasing verboten. Research counter to social correctness is, for all practical purposes, banned. Researchers learn very rapidly that if they wish their findings to see the light of day, they should use certain words and never-ever express certain ideas. Researchers at universities can be fired, or never promoted, or allowed to find jobs at more prestigious universities if their “science” doesn’t match the “correct” notion of the zeitgeist.

Much of modern research is very expensive. Grants are not given to scientists who have the wrong hypotheses. Note that the leading scientists who issue most of the rebuttals to global warming are older and retired.

Galileo would understand all this very well.

People looked at what they were told about human-caused global warming and found it full of contradictions. Much of it didn’t make sense. Then along came Covid and people began to question what they were told “science” had decreed.

Instead of actually testing alternative hypotheses, we were told, “Shut up and follow the science.”