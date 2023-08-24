Americans are having a hard time believing what they are told almost daily. Much of the news is contradictory and frankly, much of it is illogical … and sometimes almost hilariously so.

There are a number of reasons for this. For example, how do you draw in large numbers of readers and viewers? Having a daily Trump story helps. Even MSNBC is said to have “boosted” their primetime ratings by covering, in minute detail, Trump’s indictments.

With a certain amount of irony, interest in all things Trump is so intense among his enemies that a term has been invented to describe it. It is called TDS, which Wikipedia says stands for “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” It is said to be a “pejorative term,” indicating that those fixated on everything Trump are irrational, and maybe even crazed. Trump haters have replied that the term TDS is a form of gaslighting, and represents a type of psychological warfare against those whom they claim attack the very existence of Trump.

This nuanced strategy makes little sense when one remembers that the upper-class whites who despise Trump think his followers are low-lifers; white men who play guitars and can hardly read, let alone put forth a marginally sophisticated psychological maneuver.

But all-things-Trump does bring in the audiences, which brings in the ad dollars, which brings in prestige among the inner circles.

Consider another tactic that is a bit more subtle. What happens when an influential person breaks ranks? Case in point: Elon Musk. Have you noticed that his media coverage is becoming more and more negative? Have you also noticed your own attitude towards him becoming more negative?

It is now more common to see headlines like the following, “TRAGIC END Horror photos of Tesla that ‘exploded’ show charred wreckage as widow sues Elon Musk’s company over ‘dangerous’ cars.”

Aren’t electric cars almost magical, one of the many things encouraged to save the planet? A few problems now and then, but isn’t it all worth it?

Well, yes … but.

To put this into perspective, there are more than 4.5 million Teslas on the road, about 50 a year have caught on fire. If you own one, you have approximately one chance in 100,000 to have a fire. Assuming that Covid stats are correct, you are 1000 times more likely to die of Covid (if you got Covid) than having your Tesla caught on fire, but with Covid who are you going to sue?

There is something else going on. Both sides of the political spectrum seem to be saying the same thing, but both condemn the other for saying it … very odd.

Below is an actual online comment to a report about conditions in (of all places) northern Europe. Can you tell which one is real?

1) “Trump’s best friend and cohort in destroying our Constitutional Democratic Republic has always been Trump’s relationship with the underworld, especially Vladimir Putin, the king of Communism, Socialism and Marxism.”

2) “Biden’s best friend and cohort in destroying our Constitutional Democratic Republic has always been Biden’s relationship with the underworld, especially Xi, the king of Communism, Socialism and Marxism.”

The actual quote is number one, but evidently it doesn’t matter. Just substitute a name here and there and you too can save the “Constitutional Democratic Republic.”