Your ride is getting a bit worn. It’s time to look into buying a new vehicle.

You visit your favorite car dealer and a “sales consultant” shows you the latest thing. “Look what this new model has,” he says. “It has an ECO assist system, a TPMS, a multi-information display panel, voice recognition, and a Bluetooth handsfree link. But here is where it gets really neat. It has voice controls of almost everything … your navigation system, your audio system, your smart phone including text, phonebook, speed dial, special messages and lots more! You can access iPod, flash drives, audio files, and Pandora with just voice commands. This baby has it all. You’ll love it!

You look at the sales consultant and ask, “Uhm … does the car actually run?”

The sale consultant blankly replies, “What do you mean?”

“Well, the purpose of a vehicle is to get me from one place to another. Does this vehicle actually move?”

“I’m not sure what you mean,” replies the sales consultant.

“OK, what about gas mileage … is the vehicle economical?”

The sales consultant just stares at you.

This dialogue might appear a bit odd, but have you tried to download any new computer programs lately?

My students were using a self-study program from a prestigious school. According to the program, I was the “manager.” After a period of time, I wanted to see how the students were doing. Opening the program, it announced that I was the “manager.” OK … I would now like to “manage.”

The program just stared at me and then gave me a long list of things I could do, none of which allowed me to “manage”. After working with it for several hours, I called the help line and by some miracle got hold of a live human. After I explained the problem, he said there was a small star on the upper right-hand side of the screen, click it and it will allow you to actually “manage.”

The purpose of the software was to allow me to manage. It probably would have told me the first name of Galileo’s wife, but its primary function was hidden behind a tiny star on the top right-hand side.

Recently, I tried to install a program to make Word more efficient. It wanted to use my Google Account, but it said my password was wrong. Then it told me I had to give them lots of information that had nothing to do with writing on Word. Finally, it told me I could now connect with almost anyone in the universe about almost everything. Yes … my computer, my phone, my pad, my third cousin, and anyone who wanted to know my name and almost everything else could now be “shared.” However, if I wanted it to make Word more efficient, I would need to buy the upgrade.

My brother-in-law likes his TV. He is connected to two systems and has two remotes, each with approximately 36 buttons. He uses four buttons, and hasn’t a clue what the other 68 do.

Over twenty years ago, some bright thinkers at MIT said it was ridiculous that machines just sat there blinking. They should know what they do and go ahead and do it. The machines have evolved. They no longer just sit there blinking, but now they do everything … except what they were built to do.