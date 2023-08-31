The best thing that could happen in America next year would be that Trump does not win another term as president, and neither does Biden.

Both of them need to go.

The communist tyrant Mao Zedong once said that politics is war without bloodshed, while war is politics with bloodshed. All good Communists should understand the truth, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun”.

We need more politics without hatred and without bloodshed. We definitely do not need Mao. We need a president that is the president of all American citizens, not just the few who give him power.

Neither Biden nor Trump can give us that.

Biden is purposely divisive. He seems incapable of giving an important speech without identifying some portion of Americans as enemies. Not just as an identity, but also as those deserving some type of legal punishment or censorship.

Biden’s problems are not just a matter of divisiveness, he also doesn’t have the physical, mental, or moral strength that would be required to unite the nation.

Even if Trump was a saint (which he is not), another term as president would be divisive if for no other reason than a large proportion of Americans literally hate him. Some of this hatred is pathological. There is even a term coined for it. It is called TDS, or the Trump Derangement Syndrome. Those with TDS can’t get enough Trump to hate. Every turn of negative events for Trump is celebrated and recounted with glee. TDS is extensive enough to keep certain “news” sources in business.

Even if Trump helped to create the best economic upsurge in history and truly did “Make American Great Again,” he still would not be able to unite the country.

Currently, the political divide in America is largely a matter of misperception and purposeful propaganda. There are political thinkers (obviously from the left) who have actually proposed the difference between the two political parties is that Democrats advocate a social system based on love and inclusion, while Republican loyalty is based on hate.

Others (obviously from the right) have proposed that the difference between the two political parties is Democrats advocate a social system based on concentrated power held by elites, while Republican loyalty is based on democratic ideals and personal freedom.

The upshot of all this can be seen in comments following news stories. Here is an actual example: “Another Trump term will be the end of democracy in the U.S. He’ll install a police state, internment camps, and kill squads.” A Trump supporter would just as likely to have written, “Another Biden term will be the end of democracy in the U.S. He’ll eliminate voting rights, install a police state, and internment camps.”

According to a recent poll, 63% of registered voters do not want Trump to run for reelection. Biden was actually worse with 72% saying Biden should not run. Two thirds of those polled said they would consider voting for a moderate. In the same poll, almost 90% of registered voters wanted elected officials to work together to solve the country’s problems.

We need a president who believes he or she is the president of ALL American citizens. Who is willing to entertain divergent views and create compromises that may not entirely please anyone, but does not require political power derived from the barrel of a gun.

Neither Biden nor Trump is that president.