UFOs are in the news again.

Our elected officials, with very little else to do, have been holding hearings on “unknown flying objects.”

Witnesses have come forth testifying they personally know someone who personally knows that UFOs are real. The government, which has a hard time keeping everything running and even more trouble finding evidence of dire and evil deeds perpetuated by Trump and Biden, are at this very moment tearing apart UFOs to find their secrets for our own military to beat the Russians who are doing the same thing, a task that apparently has been ongoing for the last 70 years with varying amounts of success, all the while holding alien bodies on ice somewhere in ultrasecret places known only by the now three generations of “top” scientists who would rather die than reveal any information about anything tangentially related to any of this.

If that is not enough to get your attention, NASA’s Curiosity Rover recently captured images of spiked protrusions on the surface of Mars. The strange formations seem to show a row of spikes and sharp angles emerging from rocks at the base of a really big crater. Could it be a crashed alien space craft? The odd discovery has put “top” scientists on high alert. The very top of the “top” scientists stated, “A fragment from an extraterrestrial or terrestrial spacecraft cannot be discounted with absolute certainty.” No, I did not make that up.

Recently in Las Vegas, a UFO was found by a family in their backyard. The local news was ecstatic. However, the family refused to be interviewed, and even more mysteriously, the family’s surveillance camera went on strike just as all of this was happening.

Now that the government has gotten involved, we have to identify all the UFO information by bureaucrat-speak. UFOs can’t be UFOs, they are now UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena). After all, not all UFOs are flying and no matter how hard we try, they remain “anomalous.”

A new office has been opened in the Pentagon to look into the UFO matter. The office is appropriately called the AARO (all-domain anomaly resolution office) and no… I did not make that up either. In fact, last week, a “top” Pentagon official in the AARO said the UAP hearing in Congress was an insult and raised anxieties in the “intelligence community” working at the AARO. It was not revealed why the tender feelings in the Pentagon “community” were in danger.

So, UFOs have been around for thousands of years, but ETs are still experimenting with humans. They really like deserts, swamps, and nuclear power plants, and given the technology to travel over millions of lightyears, UFOs still crash a lot once they get here.

I don’t know if UFOs are real or not, but with billions of planets circling billions of stars, the probability that there is no other intelligent life is inconceivably small. Nevertheless, because of what we think we know about genetics and evolution, chances of finding other life like ourselves is astronomically small. As the American anthropologist and philosopher Loren Eisley once wrote, “Of men elsewhere and beyond, there will be none forever.”

In the meantime, however, UFOs make excellent click-bait, and government hearings will likely never show us an ET or a UFO, but more likely it will be shown to us why the government needs more money to hire more anxious bureaucrats.