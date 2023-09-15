Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”

George Bernard Shaw echoed Jefferson by saying democracy is a device that ensures we will be governed no better than we deserve. A European, Joseph de Maistre, who lived about the same time as Jefferson, defended monarchy by advocating that government is a true religion: it has its dogmas, its mysteries, and its ministers. To annihilate a monarchy or to allow individuals and the desires of each individual to govern does not change that. A government exists through political faith, which is a type of religion.

People of means, who can afford to live where they want, move to places like Hamilton, Montana, and St. George, Utah. Many times, they abandon where they once lived because the living conditions had become increasingly unbearable. However, they do not give up their political religion. In their new home, they tend to vote for the same type of people and the same ideas they suffered under at the place they escaped.

California was once almost a paradise. It is now a one-party state governed by apparently ignorant ideologs whose only solution for all problems is to double-down on previous mistakes. More people are now leaving the state than moving in. Those who move out will usually vote in their new home for the same type of people and ideas they voted for in California.

People do indeed get the governments they deserve.

Look at cities like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The voters eventually get rid of the leaders who are driving these once great cities into third-world hellholes by electing people just like the ones they voted out.

Awareness is growing that we have a leadership class that is corrupt. In fact, morally bankrupt at a level difficult for most people to fathom, but who put them into office and who keeps them there?

News sources and opinion pieces on the internet allow readers to make comments, which are published along with the article. One of the few positive things you will find is a creative sense of dark humor. One source claimed, with tongue in cheek, that the governor of California had declared that under his administration, crime had been reduced to the lowest level since statehood. He failed to mention that the state legislators had just decriminalized all crimes.

Meanwhile, many of the other comments are profane, full of moral depravity, and often definitively mean. Most writers are blind to any argument that counters what they have been told by the sources they follow. They also display a remarkable degree of ignorance. It is OK for the government to spend $2 trillion instead of $100 billion because 2 is a lot smaller than 100. It becomes almost immediately obvious that we actually get the government we deserve.

Politicians use the power of their office to get rich, but how can they do that? People who vote for them and provide money for their campaigns want the government to give them money and/or power they have not earned. They make it very clear … allow me to raid the Treasury and I will help you get elected.

Students, for example, may expect the government to force taxpayers to pay for their tuition debt, even though they promised to pay it back themselves. The politician who encourages this breakdown in basic morality is rewarded by being reelected.