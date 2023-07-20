With temperatures over 100 degrees across huge swaths of the earth’s temperate zones, it is easy to believe that human-caused global warming is upon us with a vengeance.

But is it?

Actually, it is hard to tell.

Deniers get labelled as being ignorant of science … or just ignorant in general. However, there are good reasons for questioning … including reasons raised by the behavior of the promoters themselves. They have not handled the issue well.

If you have a long memory, you will recall when the media told us repeatably that scientists agreed the planet was warming and people’s behavior was the cause. Yes, ALL scientists agreed. When it became evident that ALL scientists did not agree, the advocates pushed another line which the media immediately embraced … all TOP scientists agreed.

Finally, after the phrase TOP scientists got a bit idiosyncratic, global warming was renamed as Climate Change.

During all this time, the predictions of the evangelists for global warming did not occur. We are all going to die … but we didn’t. The dire predictions for 2000, 2010, 2015, 2020 all came and went.

At the same time, the global warming evangelists were becoming world-wide celebrities and getting much wealthier than prophets of doom are supposed to get. Where are the global warming Jeremiahs dressed in camel’s hair and preaching the word of salvation without purse or script? Instead, we found advocates flying around the world in private jets, and when not preaching the new gospel, buying million-dollar retreats on the shore of the ocean, which, we were told, would soon overflood all the lowlands of the world.

Then there was the data itself. Charts were printed to educate the primitives who would not embrace the new gospel, but observers began to notice the charts didn’t always start at the same time in history. Temperature charts would start on one date, ice melting charts on another, the number of hurricanes on another, and sea levels on still another. The dates were all judicially chosen to show the maximum increase of supposed global warming effects.

Scientific reports were handed out like FEMA aide to earthquake victims … IF they agreed with global warming. Scientific articles questioning the orthodoxy were ignored. Scientists soon learned that if they backed global warming, or even made mention of it, they were much more likely to publish in a publish-or-perish environment.

Advocates would also be very careful with what they said. About two weeks ago, I saw an interview of a leading global warming advocate. I will not mention the names here to protect the guilty. The advocate was asked about the charge that there were natural climate changes. She answered that this was true, but we are now in a cooling cycle and the earth should be cooling. Instead, it is getting warmer.

She conveniently utilized the ice age cycles which change over tens of thousands of years and said nothing about the multiple cycles that exist within the larger cycles. She did the equivalent thing with other challenges. Everything she said in the interview was technically true. Everything she said was also misleading.

Ironically, she ended the interview by stating that we must “follow the science.”

Are humans causing global warming? Some of it … but everything else is questionable. The global warming advocates claim only the ignorant disagree with them, but they are the ones who have made it very hard for intelligent people to agree with them.