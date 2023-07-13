Several years ago, I took a silver American dollar to my MBA class as a demonstration of the effect of inflation not only on prices but also on the perception and pride of a country. The silver dollar was heavy and beautifully engraved.

About 20 years ago the feds began to mint another dollar coin. It was about the size of a quarter, made of some cheap looking metal, complete with ugly engraving. It was as if the government was sneering in your face saying, “Look at how worthless your money has become.”

There were a number of students in the MBA class from different countries. As the silver dollar was passed around, each student looked at it and felt it in their hand. “That,” I said, “was what an American dollar was before inflation made the metal in the coin worth more than the government’s value of a dollar.” The foreign students in the class were enraptured by the coin. They began asking me if I would sell it. They kept bidding the value up and up. They wanted the coin.

Who could blame them.

During the '60s, MacDonald's sold a basic hamburger for 19 cents, it now costs $2.40. In other words, you could have bought twelve hamburgers for what one costs now.

The average price of gasoline today is $3.54 a gallon (it is over $5 in Washington state). You could have filled your tank in 1965 for what a gallon costs today. Gas also cost 43% more than it did when Biden was inaugurated.

The average apartment now rents for over $20,000 a year. Eating out is expensive, eating in is expensive. Traveling is expensive. Taxes are expensive. Going to school is expensive. College tuition is out of sight. Health care is expensive. Repair work on a house or car is not expensive, it is astronomical.

It is obvious that people know their money is worthless. I’ve seen service stations on the same street selling gas at 50 cents a gallon difference. A driver could save about $6 a tank by going to the cheaper one, but the number of cars was about the same at both places. Saving $6 … chump change.

A logical but damning dynamic is created as inflation increases. Money is worth more to the first people who spend it. When the government prints a dollar, the first person or group that spends it gets a dollars-worth (at present value) of something. The next person or group that spend the dollar gets less because the money was inflated. The next group gets even less for the same money. Over time, they get one hamburger for what earlier would have purchased twelve.

Money is simply a medium to facilitate exchanges. The more money there is, without a corresponding increase in things to be exchanged, drives the value of money down.

Guess who is at the end of these exchanges.

Politicians love inflation. It allows them to buy votes. A president can pay off billions in student loans; a governor can dump millions into rapid transits that never get finished. Mayors can spend hundreds of thousands on each homeless person without ever having to take the heat for a problem that just gets larger.

Just because the government can print a higher number on a bill doesn’t mean you are richer by possessing the government’s new paper. The bigger the number on the bill, the more worthless the money.