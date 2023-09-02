Chances are that you or someone you know has attended Great Basin College. Although we have been around for over 50 years, our roots began here in Elko 150 years ago with the founding of the University of Nevada. The University of Nevada eventually moved to a greater population center, but the thirst for higher education created what we know today as Great Basin College, which successfully serves over 86K square miles of rural Nevada.

GBC began as an Elko community college and grew to a rural Nevada multi-campus institution that offers both two- and four-year higher education credentials as well as industry standard certifications and training. Being embedded in rural Nevada communities makes our mission very special because in addition to offering academic programs and technical training, we are at the core of building and supporting healthy communities. So how does Great Basin College help build healthy communities and what does that mean?

At GBC, we create a well-lit pathway for rural Nevadans to access higher education and training, and for the students we serve, that means academic and career mobility and success at all stages of life. As we carry out this mission, we improve the conditions in the communities we serve that influence our health and well-being. Economic sustainability that affords residents not just a job but a career, is vitally important to a healthy community and is the primary focus of GBC. Equally important is addressing those critical rural employment gaps in industry training, health professions and teacher preparation.

Great Basin College has been at the forefront of building the well-skilled workforce through our programs in Diesel Technology, Electrical Systems Technology, Instrumentation Technology, Welding, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Manufacturing Machinist and Commercial Driver’s License training in rural Nevada so residents can have the quality of life here at home that they deserve. Our partnership and collaboration with the mining industry, for example, spans forty years with over a ten-million-dollar investment.

GBC is proud to be a working partner with Nevada Gold Mines who invested in the upgrade of the Elko welding lab now underway, that will expand the welding program to double in size and allow for fabrication instruction. NGM is also a longtime supporter, with other companies, of the GBC Maintenance Training Cooperative, an annual event that awards students enrolled in technical programs full scholarships and paid internships which jumpstart their careers in mining and related industries and provides the industry with skilled workers.

These are just a few of the investments industry has made to support building a skilled Nevada workforce and we appreciate this past support and interest in new partnerships, such as with the Mining Center of Excellence.

The MCE is a new venture that will provide continued opportunities for industry to invest in and support new academic and training programs both at the secondary and postsecondary student levels promoting mining disciplines and career exploration opportunities in critical new technology and industry environmental and sustainability areas. Additionally, there will be an expansion of incumbent worker training in such areas as safety and streamlining safety training documentation, storage, and access of records. Our strong partnerships support rural economic development.

Great Basin College also contributes to supporting our healthy communities by offering state of the art instruction in health fields such as nursing, medical sonography, radiology, medical assistant, phlebotomy, and EKG training. Our nursing program has remained #1 in the State of Nevada for over a decade due to the 100% pass rate of graduating students on their national exams. The new pathway from RN to BSN can be completed in one year as other programs in highly sought-after health fields. Most importantly, our graduates stay and work in rural Nevada as well.

Great Basin College has prepared teachers for rural Nevada successfully since the beginning and offered the first baccalaureate in teacher education at the community college almost 40 years ago. GBC was also a pioneer in offering the alternative licensure route for professionals from other fields to become teachers. Most teachers working in rural Nevada have had their education through Great Basin College, because it was close to home and offered scholarship opportunities through programs like TEACH NV which provides funding for students pursuing degrees in Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Early Childhood Education the Alternative Route to Licensure (ARL).

The Great Basin College mission has been transforming lives through education for over 50 years. The legacy of access to these educational opportunities here in rural Nevada is critical to the sustainability of the healthy communities we serve. Producing the well-skilled workforce in rural Nevada also promotes economic development and ensures that our residents can live and work enjoying a quality of life they deserve.

Thank you for supporting Great Basin College. I invite you to take a look at what is new at GBC and how we can assist you make your dreams come true right here at home!