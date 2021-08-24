A letter to the citizens of Elko County from the leadership team at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

We have reached a critical moment in our battle against COVID-19. The Delta variant has torn through our community, our hospital and our state’s healthcare system with a vengeance. The patients currently being admitted to our hospital with COVID-19 are both the youngest and the sickest we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. It is heartbreaking, frustrating and exhausting – but above all, it is preventable. So, today we are pleading with you to do just one thing: get vaccinated.

Nevada has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, with a mere 47 percent of the population fully vaccinated. And our community’s 26 percent vaccination rate is even lower than the state average. The burden this low vaccination rate has put on our system is unsustainable. In fact, the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients admitted to our hospital has increased exponentially since August 1. Most of these acutely sick individuals are under the age of 50 and all of them are unvaccinated.

We are doing everything we can to manage the rapid increase in patients while also continuing to care for the ongoing, non-COVID-19 healthcare needs of our community. Despite these efforts, our system is strained and our people are tired.