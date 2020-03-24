A message to Nevada’s rural communities on coronavirus

Nevadans not experiencing any symptoms and at a low risk for contracting the virus should still follow Governor Sisolak and the CDC’s recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19. In addition to avoiding large gatherings and unnecessary travel, there are numerous everyday preventative actions that are especially important for those with an increased risk of coronavirus complications, including older Americans and those with underlying medical conditions. Avoiding contact with people who are sick, refraining from touching your face, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can all help reduce exposure and keep communities healthy.

I’ll be working tirelessly on behalf of Nevada, along with my colleagues in the congressional delegation to ensure the state has every possible resource, and support necessary to manage public health needs. I’ll also be fighting to ensure that rural health providers like hospitals and community health centers have the necessary resources and support they need so they’re not overwhelmed or forced to shoulder high costs for providing health treatments to impacted Nevadans. Nevadans can continue to stay updated on the best practices to prevent disease and protect themselves, their loved ones and their community by visiting my website at cortezmasto.senate.gov or reviewing the guidance from the State of Nevada at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control’s website CDC.gov/coronavirus is a valuable resource for prevention tips and guidance for Nevadans experiencing school and workplace closures. Together, we can replace panic with preparedness and keep our communities safe.