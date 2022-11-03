Adam Laxalt: How rural Nevadans can help save our country

Not too long ago, pollsters and analysts were ready to call Nevada a solid blue state. They thought that Democrats in Las Vegas and Reno would forever determine the direction of the entire state, and that rural Nevadans would have little to no ability to influence Nevada elections.

This time, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, rural Nevadans now have sway over which path the entire country will take. America is looking to Nevada, waiting to see if we will let things continue as they are, or whether we will choose to move America in a different direction.

In the last days before this election, as the votes come in, I want to ask rural Nevadans to support my campaign for U.S. Senate.

For the last two years, the Democrat Party has had unilateral control of the federal government. What have they done for us?

During his 2020 campaign, Joe Biden promised that he would do everything in his power to end the fossil fuel industry. He has kept his promise, and the results have been a disaster for America and for Nevada. Last summer, canceled pipelines and oil leases led to gas prices of $5.50, and, in some areas, $7.00 per gallon. Senator Cortez Masto stood with Joe Biden on every one of his radical Green New Deal policies.

We are in the midst of the worst inflationary crisis in four decades because Senator Cortez Masto has voted with Biden’s radical economic agenda almost 100% of the time. The Democrats have pumped trillions into our overheated economy, causing prices on goods to rise by 16% since last January. Nevadans are unable to afford basic goods and groceries.

Our Senator has falsely claimed that our southern border is secure, while more than four million illegal immigrants have crossed our border since President Biden took office, bringing fentanyl, illegal immigrants, and human trafficking rings into our country. This has contributed to the rise in violent crime across America, especially in southwestern states like Nevada.

The police unions and border patrol know this, and that’s why I have the endorsement of 95% of Nevada’s law enforcement. The Nevada Fraternal Order of Police and the Las Vegas Peace Officers Association pulled their support from Cortez Masto and now support my campaign, and I am the first senate candidate in Nevada history who has received the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council.

As attorney general, I protected the rights of rural Nevadans from federal overreach, and I will do the same in the Senate. I challenged the Waters of the United States Rule and the Sage Grouse Plan, which threatened to violate the property rights of Nevadans and crush our rural way of life. In the Senate, I’ll fight the policies of Democrats like Cortez Masto that infringe upon the property rights of Americans, tax away everything they own, and halt the industry our economy depends on.

Senator Cortez Masto has done nothing to stand against Joe Biden or the radical left wing of the Democrat party, she campaigns as a moderate with countless television ads paid for by her DC elite friends, while employing anti-police radicals to run her own campaign and obediently supporting Biden’s efforts to keep our borders open and destroy American energy.

I am running for U.S. Senate because we need to change course. We need a Senate that will be a check and a balance on Joe Biden’s radical agenda. In the Senate, I will fight this radical inflationary recession the Democrats have brought upon our country by limiting Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies. I will force Joe Biden to enforce our immigration laws, and I will support our police.

The solution to this economic recession, our border crisis, the rise in violent crime, and every issue that the Democrats have brought upon us in the last two years is simple: stop voting with Joe Biden every single time. Our current Senator refuses to break with Biden. We need a change.

If we sit this election out and send Cortez Masto back to the Senate, we will embolden radical left Democrats. They will feel they can get away with anything and that nothing they do will prevent them from holding complete control of the federal government.

This election, Nevada, let’s get it right. Let’s stop the radical left Democrats before it’s too late. Let’s remove Joe Biden’s rubber-stamp, Cortez Masto, from the Senate, and bring a check on his agenda into the US Senate. We, quite literally, cannot afford to lose.