Adam Laxalt: Ketanji Brown Jackson is unfit to serve on the Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has demonstrated leniency and apologist tendencies toward the very worst kinds of criminals. That is disturbing for anyone sitting on the federal bench and should disqualify her from serving on the Supreme Court.

Americans were shocked to learn that Jackson gave a sentence of two months to an individual in possession of a massive quantity of child pornography despite the prosecutor asking for at least two years.

Jackson then went on to console and even apologize to the family of the offender. She lamented that sex offenders are “truly shunned” from society.

In another egregious example, Jackson reportedly gave a sentence of just 57 months to an individual convicted of crossing state lines for an attempted rape of a minor. Sentencing guidelines recommended 97-121 months, but she gave less than half of the maximum.

Jackson’s defenders on the left claim that these incidents ignore the full context of her record. My opponent, Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto went so far to claim that the idea that Jackson is soft on criminals has been discredited. The above examples and others demonstrate that this rhetoric distorts and denies reality.

During Jackson’s testimony, Senator Ted Cruz questioned her about her repeated instances of giving lesser sentences in child pornography cases. He asked why in one case she gave an 88 percent sentencing reduction. Cruz’s questioning and Jackson’s answers made clear that her pattern of light sentencing was neither limited nor isolated.

But, sadly, Jackson’s lack of judgment doesn’t end there. She also volunteered to provide pro bono defense work for terrorists at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility. When asked by Senator Cotton at her testimony if she had represented victims of terrorists, she answered that she had not.

Beyond this, Judge Jackson notably ruled against President Trump’s efforts to improve border security and deport illegal aliens. Her ruling was later reversed, exposing her decision as aggressive judicial activism on behalf of her leftwing views.

Even on basic questions, like the difference between a man and a woman, Jackson has chosen to virtue signal to the woke left. When asked during her testimony by Senator Marsha Blackburn: “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?” Jackson responded: “I’m not a biologist.” If a judge is afraid to rule on the basic definition of what a woman is, they don’t belong on The Supreme Court.

At best, Jackson is too beholden to the woke mob that she won’t even acknowledge basic truths for fear of drawing their ire. At worst, she’s a reliable leftist who puts ideology before the facts.

America needs Supreme Court justices who will uphold the rule of law. Ketanji Brown Jackson has failed to meet that standard and she should not serve on our nation’s highest court. My opponent’s defense of her soft-on-crime stance shows we also cannot trust her to fight for integrity on the Supreme Court.

If, despite all of the above, Cortez Masto votes for Jackson’s confirmation on the basis of their shared left-wing ideology, it will be another reason why we must defeat her this November.

