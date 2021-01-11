AG Ford responds to Nye County GOP letter

Since its inception, our nation has endeavored to create a ‘more perfect union.’ I was raised as a true patriot, believing that America is the world’s best example of democracy, albeit one that requires consistent improvement. The hope and steadfast belief in our democracy has always been a guiding star. Even in the midst of the Civil War, as blood was spilled just miles away from our Nation’s capital by brother fighting brother, the construction of the Capitol Dome continued rising high into the skyline. Our country, including my ancestors, kept building the seat of our democracy because we believed in its inevitability. Now, over 100 years later, the flag of traitors flew in those hallowed halls, and blood was spilled on its doorsteps to stop one of our most sacred features — the peaceful transition of power.