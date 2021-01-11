AG Ford responds to Nye County GOP letter

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement Monday in response to a letter from Nye County Republican Chairman Chris Zimmerman:
As we have learned last week, words may lead to actions, and both have consequences. Those peddling conspiracy theories and lies must take personal responsibility for their words and the consequences of pushing these lies on a public looking for guidance. This includes the leader of a local political organization whose recent letter lends to the inflamed passions that likewise led to the insurrection we all just experienced.
Let’s be clear: If so-called “evidence” of widespread voter fraud was so clear and convincing, it would have been persuasive to any of the many, many courts that heard challenges to the election. Yet judges across the country rejected these claims for one reason: These claims are false. As we have seen, perpetuating these lies or standing quietly aside as others do so in your name has deadly consequences. I will not so quietly stand and, instead, expressly denounce these lies.
Our nation is at a crossroads. Every elected official and community leader faces a choice. Will you accept the will of the people in this election, even if you were disappointed by the outcome, and channel your energy to unifying our country? Or will you continue to baselessly lie and defame our democracy and your fellow Americans who risked their health to ensure every eligible citizen could exercise their right to vote in a pandemic?
Since its inception, our nation has endeavored to create a ‘more perfect union.’ I was raised as a true patriot, believing that America is the world’s best example of democracy, albeit one that requires consistent improvement. The hope and steadfast belief in our democracy has always been a guiding star. Even in the midst of the Civil War, as blood was spilled just miles away from our Nation’s capital by brother fighting brother, the construction of the Capitol Dome continued rising high into the skyline. Our country, including my ancestors, kept building the seat of our democracy because we believed in its inevitability. Now, over 100 years later, the flag of traitors flew in those hallowed halls, and blood was spilled on its doorsteps to stop one of our most sacred features — the peaceful transition of power.
What is at stake is nothing short of allowing our children to be the first generation of Americans to grow up without steadfast confidence in America’s democracy and our Nation’s exceptionalism. Failure is unacceptable. That’s why I’ll continue the work toward re-affirming that our Country is, indeed, ‘one Nation, under God, Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.’