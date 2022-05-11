Aitor Narvaiza, candidate for sheriff

I immigrated to the United States from Ermua Vizcaya, Spain when I was eight years old. My dad left Spain when I was a baby to make a better life for his family. He saved the money to move his family here working as a sheep herder. The first time I remember seeing my dad I was 8 years old. He held me and wept. I learned the values of hard work, sacrifice, and family from him. I have been married for 29 years and have two children. I am still very close with all my family, and I consider this community as my extended family.

My true passion was in law enforcement and serving my community. I have been in law enforcement for 27 years and I still love it as much today as the day I swore an oath to protect and serve. In my law enforcement career, I have served in the rural areas starting as a deputy in Jackpot. I have also served as a K-9 handler, SWAT team member, rural deputy, and a rural sergeant. My dream was to become Sheriff and in 2019 that dream became a reality.

Becoming Sheriff was a big responsibility and I learned that surrounding myself with a great staff was important. My experience, combined with that of my command staff, is almost 100 years’ worth. They all work hard and put in long hours by my side to make the Sheriff’s Office the best that it can be. I also have a great staff of office support personnel and deputies that work equally hard for the same cause. The business of law enforcement is a complicated and stressful one. I have made a few mistakes that this time of year people like to really point out. I own each of those, but I strive to learn from them and become a better Sheriff for it.

Since I have been Sheriff, we have made big strides in mental health. We implemented a program for inmates to ensure they are treated to the best of our ability before they are released back to the public. My deputies have access to psychologists to help deal with the stress that comes along with working in this profession.

We have started a detention response team (DRT) to deal with unrest in the jail. We have also implemented a less lethal program, purchased patrol rifles for operations, doubled the budget for training employees, and this week we purchased MDT (mobile dispatch terminals). The MDT’s will make each patrol vehicle a mobile office, so that the deputies can be out in the community where they will be the most efficient.

