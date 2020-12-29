Amodei explains votes to override veto, reject $2,000 COVID payments

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I agree with all of the goals to bring more accountability and less monopoly to social media companies insisted on by the President, however, I respectfully disagree with addressing it in the NDAA. Too often, germaneness rules are ignored, and if those standards are to mean anything, we must be leaders in getting it to that point.

Further, while the military construction issue is of interest, continued Southern border wall construction funding in the recently signed omnibus spending bill is $1.375 billion. Construction on the wall today has already completed 438.3 miles. At present cost, this $1.375 billion will provide funding for another 56 miles of wall construction. That construction absorption rate should last well into 2021. Meaning, funding to finish the remaining portion of the wall will be an issue for the 117th or 118th Congresses, so let’s see what happens in Georgia next week.

In my analysis, the benefits and the policy wins in the present Conference Report already passed by Congress significantly outweigh the concerns raised in the Administration’s veto message.

$2,000 COVID payments

Today the House voted on legislation to increase Economic Impact Payments to $2,000 for individuals making less than $75,000.