Amodei statement on relief package

“While I would have liked to have passed this bill days ago, I’m pleased we were able to get this to the President’s desk today with no additional delays,” said Amodei. “For those who think there will be political ‘winners’ in this legislation, that thought still mystifies me. Workers are hurting, small businesses are hurting, and hospitals are in desperate need of supplies … so why let perfect be the enemy of good? While we can never say mission accomplished, this package will provide urgent and immediate relief to workers on the job, the unemployed, distressed industries, and our healthcare professionals and first responders on the front lines.