Amodei statement on relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei (NV-02) released the following statement upon House passage of the CARES Act:
“While I would have liked to have passed this bill days ago, I’m pleased we were able to get this to the President’s desk today with no additional delays,” said Amodei. “For those who think there will be political ‘winners’ in this legislation, that thought still mystifies me. Workers are hurting, small businesses are hurting, and hospitals are in desperate need of supplies … so why let perfect be the enemy of good? While we can never say mission accomplished, this package will provide urgent and immediate relief to workers on the job, the unemployed, distressed industries, and our healthcare professionals and first responders on the front lines.
“Although the road ahead will be filled with difficult choices, hard work, and the need to adapt to evolving situations, this legislation will help mitigate some of those challenges. As we work together to get through this crisis as soon as possible, I’d like to recognize the leadership we’ve seen from officials at the local, state, and federal levels and thank all of the health care workers and Americans who are doing their part to combat this threat. Help is on the way.”
