WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Mark Amodei (NV-02) today released the following statement after voting against H.Res.489, legislation condemning President Trump’s comments directed toward Members of Congress:
“I have been consistent in my refusal to enter social media battles which are based largely on personalities. I didn’t do it when people were arguably critical of the Jewish faith or referred to the sitting President as a ‘MF-er’, and my refusal has been applied equally regardless of who the source of communication is. My energies and use of congressional resources will continue to focus on people’s health care, people’s immigration statuses, veterans, jobs, the economy, our troops, natural resources, and infrastructure, to name a few. Everyone have a nice day.”
