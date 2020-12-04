Amodei votes 'no' on legalizing marijuana

Since 1973, many states, including Nevada, have taken action to legalize or decriminalize penalties associated with the possession of marijuana. However, today’s legislation goes far beyond those actions, as it has the potential to allow bad actors and criminal organizations to further exploit America’s addiction crisis. Additionally, in a time of record deficits, I cannot support legislation that directs tax revenue from marijuana sales toward indeterminate social engineering. My concern is further heightened by Nevada’s recent track record where recreational marijuana tax revenues were supposed to fund our public education system. That goal, from many viewpoints, has not materialized.