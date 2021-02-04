Amodei votes 'no' on Rep. Greene action

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., released the following statement Thursday on the House’s successful effort to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee positions:
Any individual who holds public office has a responsibility to be thoughtful with their words and hold themselves to a higher standard. Of course, the ultimate decision makers in determining the appropriateness of an elected official’s statements are the voters of that official’s district.
Although Congresswoman Greene has previously made many unacceptable statements before being elected to Congress, which quite frankly, would not endear her to me as a constituent, she’s ultimately responsible to the voters of Georgia’s 14th District, because they are the ones who elected her into office 93 days ago to serve as their voice in Washington.
In the past, when Members of Congress have crossed a line with their rhetoric, their conference colleagues have disciplined them with respect to committee assignments. In fact, Republican leadership has stripped several Members of its own conference from their committee assignments at least four separate times since 2018. It’s also important to note that during the years Paul Ryan or John Boehner served as Speaker of the House, a conversation in terms of Republicans stripping a Democrat from their committee assignments was never entertained – appropriately so.
For what it’s worth, Speaker Pelosi’s caucus has let multiple accounts of hateful and violent rhetoric slide – inciting violence against a sitting president, referring to a sitting president as a “MF-er” and calling for unrest in the streets … to cite a few.
In my view, her conference had no problem ignoring a dozen or so past opportunities to maintain a similarly high standard for its own membership.
While we have certainly learned in the last decade how to tolerate – and at times, appropriately address – idiotic statements from Members of Congress, today, we find ourselves in an unprecedented situation where the majority has decided to extinguish the minority’s committee assignments. Not only is the hypocrisy acute, but as a result, the culture of political vengeance metastasizes even further.
Of course, I will vote no.