Amodei votes 'no' on Rep. Greene action

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., released the following statement Thursday on the House’s successful effort to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee positions:

Any individual who holds public office has a responsibility to be thoughtful with their words and hold themselves to a higher standard. Of course, the ultimate decision makers in determining the appropriateness of an elected official’s statements are the voters of that official’s district.

Although Congresswoman Greene has previously made many unacceptable statements before being elected to Congress, which quite frankly, would not endear her to me as a constituent, she’s ultimately responsible to the voters of Georgia’s 14th District, because they are the ones who elected her into office 93 days ago to serve as their voice in Washington.