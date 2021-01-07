Amodei votes to uphold Arizona’s electoral results

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., released the following statement after voting to uphold Arizona’s electoral votes:

Under 3 U.S.C. 15, a valid objection was filed in writing to the Arizona 2020 Presidential electoral votes. In further accordance with that provision, the House of Representatives engaged in two hours of debate. I watched those two hours of debate and listened to both sides make significant points.

I understand the frustration with a judge in Arizona expanding the time for registration, which resulted in 30,000 more people registering to vote. That would appear to violate Arizona election law. However, in accordance with Arizona law (AZ Rev Stat § 16-648), the authority to certify electors lies with the Arizona Secretary of State, joined by the Arizona Governor, the Attorney General, and the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. Their discretion in certifying or not certifying under Arizona law – is absolute.

In Arizona, these four people must agree in deciding which electors to certify to the House. In this case, they agreed unanimously, to certify.