An alternative universe

To understand these groups, you must first understand their dominate ideology. Progressives and the far left see a world composed of three groups of people. There are the aggressors, those who oppress other groups; victims, those who the aggressors oppress; and saviors, those who defend the victims. There actually is a fourth group, one Marx called the Proletariat. Modern progressives, however, have separated this class into two groups. Part of it is in the victim class and the other part are lower-class whites; a group the far-left holds in utter contempt.

Progressives incorporated race into this schema, but in a very unsophisticated fashion. People of color, unless they have the wrong ideology, are automatically victims. White people are aggressors, unless they are progressive and then by magic, they become saviors.

Even though it changes from time to time, some victims are more important than others.

In the real universe, a society will do almost anything to protect its children. In Seattle, progressive will not move a large homeless encampment, full of drugs and violence, which is only yards away from a public school. Why? Because the saviors have adopted the homeless as victims, which make their interests more important than the interests of children.