Recently, a social commentator asked: Why do the left and social media occupy an alternative universe?
This appears to be just another attack on liberalism, but it is a valid question. The “universe” presented to us by most of the media, and demanded by the far left, is not the real world.
Few people seem to be aware of this, perhaps because we are seldom told, but the left is actually a minority. Polls ask people to self-define themselves as conservatives, moderates, or liberals. If these groups were equal, each would have 1/3rd of the population. They don’t. About 24% of Americans self-define themselves as liberals. About 37% state they are conservatives. In other words, there are considerably more conservatives than liberals. Since over half of Americans are afraid to say what they really think, many who stated they were moderates are probably conservatives as well.
One of every four Blacks and almost 40% of all Hispanics self-define as conservatives. Liberals, in fact, are a relatively small group in America.
Issues, such as defunding the police, have almost no backing. Only 18% support it, almost 2/3rd of Americans actively oppose it.
So where does this “alternative universe” come from?
It appears pervasive because of the media, loud special interest groups, and the legions of mid-level intellectuals in education.
To understand these groups, you must first understand their dominate ideology. Progressives and the far left see a world composed of three groups of people. There are the aggressors, those who oppress other groups; victims, those who the aggressors oppress; and saviors, those who defend the victims. There actually is a fourth group, one Marx called the Proletariat. Modern progressives, however, have separated this class into two groups. Part of it is in the victim class and the other part are lower-class whites; a group the far-left holds in utter contempt.
Progressives incorporated race into this schema, but in a very unsophisticated fashion. People of color, unless they have the wrong ideology, are automatically victims. White people are aggressors, unless they are progressive and then by magic, they become saviors.
Even though it changes from time to time, some victims are more important than others.
In the real universe, a society will do almost anything to protect its children. In Seattle, progressive will not move a large homeless encampment, full of drugs and violence, which is only yards away from a public school. Why? Because the saviors have adopted the homeless as victims, which make their interests more important than the interests of children.
Why is it OK for one group to riot and burn businesses, and harass and threaten citizens in “peaceful protests,” but not for another group? Elementary. One group has been defined as victims and the other as lower-class “deplorables.”
For the far left to maintain their position as saviors, they must have victims. Their first impulse is always to defend the victims irrespective of the harm to other groups, empirical evidence, statistics, or logic. Everything is bent to this perspective.
Add politics and self-interest to the ideology and we have a true alternative universe.
Why? Reality has been replaced with an all-encompassing ideology. If reality and ideology don’t match, reality is ignored.