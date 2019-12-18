Anchorage Daily News: Roadless rule hampers affordable power for Southeast Alaska

Most of the coverage surrounding the proposed exemption of the Tongass National Forest from the 2001 federal Roadless Rule focuses on the timber industry. What’s being left out of the debate is the thousands of Alaskans who must pay for the Roadless Rule through their electric rates.

The U.S. Forest Service’s preferred alternative for the Roadless Rule in Alaska is to exempt the Tongass, returning decision-making authority to its employees on the ground in Alaska. This will allow decisions concerning road construction and roadless area management of the Tongass to be made by local officials on a case-by-case basis.

The Roadless Rule has imposed significant roadblocks and expense to electric consumers in Southeast Alaska due to regulatory barriers on utility operations and hydro power development. Many communities in Southeast Alaska utilize hydro power to produce clean, stable priced electricity, and even more communities are integrating hydro power to lower or eliminate their dependence on diesel generation.

There are many examples from Southeast of electric consumer rates being impacted by the Roadless Rule.

