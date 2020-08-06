Ann Coulter: America's most gullible journalist: 'Visit Portland'

He further reports that — just as MSNBC has said! — “the most violent behavior overwhelmingly comes from the federal agents.”

So there you have it. You can believe the man who said, “Mao’s legacy is not all bad,” or you can believe your lying eyes.

Even without the vast collection of videos documenting the violent riots in Portland, Kristof has a long record of being conned by obvious frauds. Let’s review a few of his greatest hits.

In 2009, Kristof wrote a tear-jerker column titled, “Are We Going to Let John Die?” John was Oregon’s John Brodniak, who allegedly couldn’t get treatment for his cavernous hemangioma because he didn’t have health insurance:

“With John unable to work, he lost his job — and his insurance coverage ... One hospital has told [John and his wife] not to come back unless he gets insurance, they say.”

(“They say” is widely recognized as evidence in the scientific literature.)

“Neighbors have helped, and a community program has paid the rent so that they are not homeless. But bills are piling up, and John and [his wife] Esther don’t know how they will cope.”

Moral of the story: Pass Obamacare now, you fools!