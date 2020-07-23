Ann Coulter: Dems, the Antifa Party

And once again, the Democrats are championing states’ rights to protect domestic terrorists.

“Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped.” — Nancy Pelosi

Democrats and the media want the federal government to brutally crack down on people who don’t wear masks — whatever the states say — but faced with an actual violent rebellion, the feds are supposed to stand back and let the governors lead!

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the federal officers protecting American citizens “an attack on our democracy.” Yes, Orval, Portland is “occupied territory” — just like Little Rock in 1957!

Democrats don’t care that they are mimicking monstrous figures from the nation’s history. They don’t care that they are taking sides with antifa, whose express mission is to kill police officers and destroy America.

Oh, we’ll get away with it. The media won’t report on the violent rioting that the federal government is quelling.

Boy, are they right.

If Faubus had had MSNBC, CNN and The New York Times covering for him, Americans wouldn’t have had the first idea why Eisenhower was sending troops to Little Rock.