Ann Coulter: Voter fraud never happens (except in these 10,000 cases)

More than 100 convictions for something that never happens, way, way back in the prehistoric days of 2008 -- who could remember that?

Twitter: This claim about election fraud is disputed.

Facebook: Final results may be different from the initial vote counts, as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks after polls close.

The Washington Post: There's no evidence of even modest voter fraud.

The New York Times: The Times Called Officials in Every State: No Evidence of Voter Fraud.

The Newspaper of (Broken) Record is also pushing the claim that the real reason Republicans are questioning the vote in Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia is ... RACISM! So you know they have a good argument.

"All three ... have large African-American populations. And in their respective states, they have long been targets of racialized charges of corruption." -- "The Cities Central to Fraud Conspiracy Theories Didn't Cost Trump the Election," The New York Times, Nov. 16, 2020