Ann Coulter: Yes, they cheat. We have to win Georgia anyway

The only serious defense of mail-in voting made by the Times was this:

“Even if a ballot were to get stolen and submitted, it would run into another obstacle. Voters must sign the ballot return envelope. Workers at the election office are trained to examine signatures, checking to make sure the signature that comes in matches the one on file for the voter before sending the ballot along the line to be counted.”

Yes, totally true. Signatures aren’t that easy to forge, especially if you don’t know what the signature is supposed to look like.

But the problem is: THAT’S NOT WHAT HAPPENED. States didn’t make sure the signatures matched.

First, we got: What these jerks at Breitbart didn’t tell you is that we have a procedure! Trained election officials will compare the signature on file with the signature on the absentee ballot. Not only that, but the public can watch — in person or online!

Then, after the election: Yeah, we didn’t really have time for the signature matching and our poll workers were worried about COVID, so poll watchers weren’t allowed anywhere near the signatures. No, we threw out the envelopes so you can’t check our work.