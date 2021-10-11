AP Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden

The jobs report revealed an economy still trying to heal from the coronavirus pandemic, but views of the pace and robustness of that recovery can easily fall prey to political spin. The U.S. economy is large and diverse enough that it can send conflicting signals.

Republicans can correctly assert that Biden is now unlikely to deliver on the 7 million new jobs he touted earlier this year. Democrats can simultaneously highlight what appears to be the strongest economic growth in decades.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, was happy to offer a reminder that Biden repeatedly cited a report by Moody's Analytics that his relief package would create 7.2 million jobs, a total now unlikely.

The Republican said the infusion of government aid actually has discouraged Americans from seeking jobs and Biden's proposed corporate tax increases are now spooking employers.

"Frankly, the president's leadership is to blame here," Brady said. "I think one of the reasons economic optimism is down across the board significantly, not just with families but with businesses as well, is because they see these impending tax hikes. They know they'll be crippling."

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saw the jobs report as "additional proof" of a need for the programs those taxes would support.