Assembly GOP Caucus letter to Sisolak

The Honorable Governor Sisolak,
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican Assembly Caucus has attempted to collaborate and communicate with your office during this pandemic with little or no response. Although your early efforts to keep Nevadans safe has been appreciated, we have had many constituents come forth with their fears and frustrations over this continued shutdown.
In this truly unprecedented time, there is much uncertainty, however, our mission is one in the same: to come together and lead Nevada out of this crisis in a safe and responsible manner. We believe Nevada can strike a balance between the health and safety of its residents and a path to opening the economy in a substantial way. Businesses in Nevada are suffering, and many will be forced to permanently close if clearly communicated steps are not taken to safely and systematically re-open all businesses. Since mid-March, when businesses began shutting down, our unemployment system started to fail thousands of Nevadans, compounding their financial instability.
In order for Nevada families to find some relief during these stressful times, the Assembly Republican Caucus respectfully requests the following measures should be considered.
While the newly established call center will somewhat help to alleviate the volume of calls, the staff is only able to answer general questions. Additional call center staff should be hired that are trained to answer both general and specific questions about Nevada’s unemployment laws and policies. Nevada should also engage resources from its various government agencies, such as temporarily transferring state employees or altering their job functions to assist with unemployment claims. Further, Nevada should lift restrictions that allow more Nevadans to qualify for unemployment and create policies that allow businesses to hire and retain more employees.
In addition to these steps, the best way to help the 24% of Nevadans who have filed for unemployment is to safely get people back to work as quickly as possible.
Last week, the Assembly Republicans put forth suggestions to solidify a plan to reopen Nevada. Led by President Trump, governors from around the country, Republican and Democrat, are starting the process of rebuilding their economies in consultation with health officials, and public and private partnerships.
As part of the four-point framework to reopen Nevada, we encouraged you to immediately establish a bi-partisan taskforce that would provide a strategy to re-open Nevada. To accomplish this, the COVID-19 Taskforce could expediently be reorganized to include a bi-partisan group of legislators, healthcare officials, and business stakeholders.
Additionally, due to its diverse geography, Nevada represents a wide variety of economic needs. As such, we encourage you to work alongside our county commissioners and local government officials in all 17 of Nevada’s counties to optimize county resources. The individual counties have in-depth knowledge of the specific needs of their local economies, which is an invaluable resource for any taskforce set up by the Governor’s office.
In a time of crisis, communication and collaboration is crucial.
Our caucus represents over 800,000 Nevadans across the north, south and rural communities of our great state. We were elected to represent them and will continue to work for policies that both protect their health and safety, as well as their livelihoods, businesses, and way of life. Now is the time to work together to serve Nevada. We look forward to your response and future collaboration in opening up Nevada soon.
Sincerely,
The Assembly Republican Caucus
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!