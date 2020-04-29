Assembly GOP Caucus letter to Sisolak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Honorable Governor Sisolak,

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican Assembly Caucus has attempted to collaborate and communicate with your office during this pandemic with little or no response. Although your early efforts to keep Nevadans safe has been appreciated, we have had many constituents come forth with their fears and frustrations over this continued shutdown.

In this truly unprecedented time, there is much uncertainty, however, our mission is one in the same: to come together and lead Nevada out of this crisis in a safe and responsible manner. We believe Nevada can strike a balance between the health and safety of its residents and a path to opening the economy in a substantial way. Businesses in Nevada are suffering, and many will be forced to permanently close if clearly communicated steps are not taken to safely and systematically re-open all businesses. Since mid-March, when businesses began shutting down, our unemployment system started to fail thousands of Nevadans, compounding their financial instability.

In order for Nevada families to find some relief during these stressful times, the Assembly Republican Caucus respectfully requests the following measures should be considered.