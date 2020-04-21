Assembly GOP Caucus releases framework to reopen Nevada

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, President Trump laid down guidelines for safely Opening Up America Again using an evidence-based phased-in approach. Similarly, throughout the country, several states have begun to talk about ways to reopen their economies so that people can get back to work and feed their families. Hard hit states like New York and New Jersey, states with higher confirmed cases like Texas, and states with similar confirmed cases like Utah are having conversations about how to reopen their economy in consultation with health officials and public and private partnerships. So why not Nevada?

Since Governor Sisolak’s mandatory shut down of non-essential businesses, Nevadans have been looking for the faintest sign of a plan or hope to get them back to work. As days turn into weeks, Nevadans are still left without answers or hope as they wait for Governor Sisolak to present a plan. This past weekend, in an attempt to have their voices heard, hundreds of Nevadans took to the streets demanding answers from Governor Sisolak. People should not have to resort to ignoring health guidelines to get the attention of their elected officials.