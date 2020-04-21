Assembly GOP Caucus releases framework to reopen Nevada

Last week, President Trump laid down guidelines for safely Opening Up America Again using an evidence-based phased-in approach. Similarly, throughout the country, several states have begun to talk about ways to reopen their economies so that people can get back to work and feed their families. Hard hit states like New York and New Jersey, states with higher confirmed cases like Texas, and states with similar confirmed cases like Utah are having conversations about how to reopen their economy in consultation with health officials and public and private partnerships. So why not Nevada?
Since Governor Sisolak’s mandatory shut down of non-essential businesses, Nevadans have been looking for the faintest sign of a plan or hope to get them back to work. As days turn into weeks, Nevadans are still left without answers or hope as they wait for Governor Sisolak to present a plan. This past weekend, in an attempt to have their voices heard, hundreds of Nevadans took to the streets demanding answers from Governor Sisolak. People should not have to resort to ignoring health guidelines to get the attention of their elected officials.
Assembly Republicans are ready to have the conversation about reopening Nevada. Based on data from medical health experts, we are near our peak in terms of COVID-19 cases. Nevada should begin having conversations on how to reopen our economy, using best practices and guidance from health officials.
Based on best practices from around the country and proper safeguards, we have identified four recommendations Governor Sisolak can begin to implement immediately to reopen our economy.
Framework to Reopen Nevada
Join the California, Oregon and Washington Western States Pact
• Governor Sisolak should join the Western States Pact and work with our regional partners on best practices to mitigate the spread and economic impact of the coronavirus.
Establish a regional plan to modify and/or ease Nevada’s stay at home orders
• Follow guidelines from the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.
• Plan should be based on increased testing capabilities and assurances of hospital readiness.
• Continue to adhere to public health guidelines that include practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness and sanitation, implementing social distancing, and working from home if possible.
Immediately establish a bi-partisan taskforce to advise on a strategy to re-open Nevada
• Include healthcare officials, business stakeholders, and a bi-partisan group of lawmakers.
• Set a safe, gradual and phased opening plan based on the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and CDC recommendations.
• Establish strict business and employee guidelines for re-opening businesses.
Immediately establishing a curbside pickup model that will allow non-essential retail businesses to open
• Examples include pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.
• Continue to adhere to public health guidelines that include practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness and sanitation, implementing social distancing, and working from home if possible.
As unemployment continues to sore and businesses struggle to keep employees on payroll, Nevadans are looking at their leaders for hope and guidance. The health and safety of Nevada families is paramount, but so is their livelihood and ability to provide for their families.
The time to have a serious conversation about Nevada’s economy is now. Nevada cannot continue to be kept in the dark by their leaders. Assembly Republicans will continue to work in a bi-partisan manner to develop and implement commonsense solutions for Nevadans. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and we will get there together.
