Assemblyman John Ellison released the following statement regarding Senate Bill 143 which repeals, revises, and reenacts provisions relating to background checks for certain sales or transfers of firearms:
This week we saw Democrats set the tone for the 2019 legislative session: rushed and divisive. As the Assembly voted today to pass SB143 with every Republican voting against this bill, Republicans were silenced and prohibited from expressing their opposition to the bill.
Since the introduction of this bill, Democrats have broken the process for cheap political tricks. On Monday, my colleagues in the Assembly Republican Caucus held a press conference to inform the public of the Democrats’ plan to ram this poorly conceived bill through both houses and over to the governor’s desk. While I was personally unable to attend the press conference due to a medical issue, our ability to sound the alarm was the catalyst that led to a huge turnout of opposition on Tuesday when the joint Assembly-Senate Judiciary Committee held their hearing on the bill – including many of my constituents from Assembly District 33 who made the long trip in inclement weather to have their voices heard.
Senate Democrats rejected an amendment from Republican Senator Keith Pickard that would have added clarity for law enforcement and law-abiding citizens. Similarly, on Thursday, Assembly Republicans requested to have the bill referred to our Ways and Means Committee to further vet the potential fiscal impact to state and local government. In an unusual move, Assembly Democrats rejected this request on a straight party line vote.
With no further options at our disposal to fix this bill, the Assembly voted today to pass SB143 with every Republican voting against this bill. SB143 will do very little to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. What it will do is create confusion and undue financial burdens on law abiding citizens and gun dealers who participate in the sale or transfer of firearms. The additional time burden and cost to Nevada’s citizens is unreasonable and there are still many situations where it is unclear as to what will be legal and what will be illegal when SB143 goes into effect in January of 2020.
Deputy Minority Leader Ellison’s Floor Statement on SB143:
Mr. Speaker and Legislative Body, I would like to speak on SB143.
Now that private party sales will have to be done at a federally licensed dealer, the gun store will have to file a Federal Form 4473. In order for them to file that form the store has to take possession of the gun into their inventory. The “acquisition” and “disposition,” A&D Book, has to list the fair market value of the gun. This is what is required by federal law to transfer a gun.
The store is then supposed to collect the sales tax on that transaction. The value of the gun is then considered to be a sale, and thus, it will count towards a store’s gross receipts. That means they have to pay the commerce tax on an item they didn’t sell.
When a gun store is audited, they are audited on every transaction, and they are charged a fee for every transaction in that audit. So now they are hit with:
- Collecting the sales tax on a sale they didn’t make
- Paying the commerce tax on an item they didn’t sell
- Paying an audit fee on an item they didn’t sell
- Paying staff time to conduct the transfer and background check, on an item they didn’t sell
Even though this bill allows them to charge a “reasonable fee” for providing this service to private parties, the time and effort and fees that will now be associated with these transfers may likely discourage gun stores from doing these transactions. That could severely limit the available options for private party transfers.
Mr. Speaker and colleagues this is an unfunded mandate that falls on the backs of the public and businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.