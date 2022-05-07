Bert Gurr, Republican candidate for Assembly

I’m a lifelong resident of Elko County, having moved here with my parents in 1949. Between us, my wife Lee and I have four children, 12 grandkids and four great-grandkids. I started working at age 8 delivering the Free Press, then mowing lawns and helping my dad at his second job at night cleaning the NV Bell office.

After graduating in 1966, I attended Utah State for a while, then returned home to work at many different jobs — in a Diamond Valley feed lot with Mike Gallagher, fighting rangeland fires, on a survey crew at Carlin Gold Mine, guiding deer hunters in the Rubies, then working for Area West, a land sales company owned by Lorne Pratt, the man who brought McCulloch Development to Elko and started the Spring Creek development. I’d been Spring Creek’s Project Manager for two years when Lorne offered to sell me his remaining land inventory, which included the Lucky Nugget project located at South Fork reservoir.

I chaired the local Head Start of Nevada and was trained in dispute resolution. I also helped obtain the initial funding to get them to the locations they are now.

After obtaining my real estate license in 1974 and my broker’s license in 1979, I opened my first brokerage and have never looked back. A charter member of the Elko County Association of Realtors, I have served the industry ever since, including as President of the Nevada Association in 1995, as an unpaid Lobbyist during four legislative sessions, and as Chair of the National Land Use & Private Property Forum. I was honored to be appointed by the Governor to the Nevada Real Estate Commission for two terms.

A couple of my other accomplishments include getting an insurance license and opening Adobe Insurance with John Byers, and serving on Nevada Wildlife Department’s Advisory Boards intermittently since the 1970s.

Why am I running? Rural Nevada needs to have strong representation in Carson City, and I believe my background and experience mean I can bring that to the Assembly. We need serious oversight for our current government’s inclination to outgrow our ability to pay for it.

Ranching, mining and outdoor recreation are rural Nevada’s lifeblood and need to be preserved. I’m committed to tackling issues with water, rural air service, education, Highway 93 issues, and expanding affordable health services.

