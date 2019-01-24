CARSON CITY – Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson has submitted a bill that would provide federal employees and their families with protections from foreclosures, evictions, repossessions and credit defaults during a federal government shutdown.
This legislation would prohibit landlords and creditors from taking action against federal workers or contractors who are hurt by the government shutdown and unable to pay rent or repay loans. The bill would also empower federal workers to sue creditors or landlords that violate this protection against landlords, utility companies and creditors during a government shutdown.
“Nevadans always look out for each other,” said Frierson. “It’s unfair that those who have chosen to serve our state and nation in public service are now being forced to go without their paychecks. President Trump’s shutdown is punishing Nevada families simply because his administration is choosing to play political games instead of properly governing the country. This shutdown is part of a disturbing pattern of failures by the White House to acknowledge hard working people all across the country. We simply cannot wait for the President to act. We must move forward with advancing this bill through the legislature so that federal workers can continue to care for their families.”
The bill provides these protections during the length of a shutdown and for a period of 30 days following a shutdown, allowing workers time to regain their footing.
“The partial government shutdown, which now has the disgraceful distinction of being the longest in our nation’s history, hurts more than 800,000 federal workers in all 50 states, including thousands here in Nevada,” stated a release from the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.