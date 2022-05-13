Bryan Drake, candidate for Elko Justice of the Peace, Dept. B

My name is Bryan Drake, and I am a long-time Elko community member, having moved to the Elko area shortly after my birth in 1980. I attended and graduated from Great Basin College, obtaining a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS). I am currently awaiting acceptance into law school with the hopes of beginning my studies remotely.

I have had a significant role in modernizing many processes and techniques in my current place of work. I challenge the status quo, always aspiring to improve myself, programs, positions, and any departments I have been involved in.

As your next Judge, I believe that there are many processes that can be implemented and improved upon to increase the efficiency of the court while ensuring that justice is properly served to include: better accountability/tracking systems, by way of technology and personnel, could assist the courts and attorneys in ensuring that those out on bail or serving sentences are properly accounted for and abiding by any conditions placed upon them. It’s important to have open lines of communication with members of the court to create a system that guarantees a judge is available at any hour to review, including after hours emergency paperwork such as search warrants and temporary restraining orders.

I will properly evaluate the criteria set forth in legislation and case law when evaluating every case before me, especially regarding recent controversies surrounding bail hearings. Evaluating options when determining release on bail is paramount to ensure that pre-trial detainees are available at every junction of the court process as necessary while protecting the rights and safety of the involved parties and public.

I view my lack of perceived qualifications as one of my biggest assets; I will ensure that I utilize all the proper resources to make the best decision possible in every case before me, not simply reliance on my education and experience on what I believe to be correct. I believe I am the most well-rounded candidate and will approach this position with empathy, respect, and professionalism.

I look forward to continuing that service as your next judge. Please do not hesitate to contact me at bryandrakeforjp@gmail.com for any questions, comments, or concerns. For my information, please follow me on Facebook or on Instagram @drakeforjp.

I would appreciate your support and vote during the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

