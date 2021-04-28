Byron York: An outrage from the FBI

Now, in light of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which is widely referred to as domestic terrorism, Wenstrup wonders what the FBI was doing. The attack “could have been a massacre,” Wenstrup noted. “The attacker may have believed he could change the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives in one morning.”

The Republican baseball team was lucky that Wenstrup was among the players at the practice. A doctor from Ohio who is also an officer in the Army Reserve and served as a combat surgeon in Iraq, Wenstrup went to Scalise’s aid and is credited with saving his life before Scalise was airlifted to a hospital. And now, Wenstrup wants answers. At the hearing, he gave Wray a letter asking the FBI to investigate how it came to conclude that the shooting was not domestic terrorism and instead “suicide by cop.”

Scalise wants an investigation, too. “The 2017 baseball field shooting was not ‘suicide by cop,’ and it is insulting and outrageous that the FBI classified it so inaccurately,” the GOP whip said in an email statement. “The shooter was very clear that he wanted to kill us because we were Republicans, and was not even aware that the plain-clothed officers with me were even police officers. All of us who were targeted that day are calling on the FBI to correct that inaccurate classification.”

The unanswered question in all this is why the FBI, at the time under the leadership of Acting Director Andrew McCabe, did what it did. Even at that time, the bureau was warning Americans of the danger posed by domestic terrorists. And yet the FBI refused to publicly recognize a clear act of domestic terrorism. Was some sort of Trump-era bias involved? Was it bureaucratic infighting? Something else? It’s time the victims in the case — and also the country as a whole — got some answers.

