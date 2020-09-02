Byron York: As election nears, another battle over intelligence and Russia

But what about Congress's lawful responsibility to protect classified information? Pelosi and Schiff had less to say about that. Insiders aren't surprised. "It's pretty clear that [the DNI] had evidence of Schiff and the Democrats leaking," said one Hill source. "It's been a constant problem. The last time was just the final straw."

That's a reference to late July, when top Democrats, worried about a possible Senate investigation into Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and business ties to Ukraine, asked for "a full congressional briefing before the August recess." They said they were "gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign." When they got the briefing, the leaks quickly began, so much so that the intelligence community released a public statement to clarify what had been told to Congress -- that China, Russia and Iran are all seeking to influence the results of the 2020 U.S. election. (China and Iran were said to prefer a Biden victory, while Russia prefers Trump.)

That was just one episode. House Intelligence Committee Democrats pulled basically the same thing in February, setting off a series of leaks about alleged Russian intentions that caught administration officials unawares.