Byron York: As Pelosi plays games with impeachment, what next for GOP

Given that, Republicans have been wondering what Pelosi is up to. Crazy theories — at least they seem to be crazy theories — have emerged. Democrats would impeach the president repeatedly. (That was actually a serious suggestion from a New York Times columnist in October.) Or Democrats would never send the articles to the Senate, to keep impeachment hanging over Trump’s head. Or whatever.

The key Democrats involved aren’t saying. But one plausible notion came from The Hill columnist A.B. Stoddard, who keeps a close eye on Democrats. Party leaders have their eye on the ongoing investigations into Trump, Stoddard said on Fox News Thursday. What about reports of Russian money going to Ukraine figure Lev Parnas’ wife? What are prosecutors in the Southern District of New York doing? Is something big coming? There is, Stoddard said, “a lot of pressure on Democrats to wait this out until there is more to throw at the president.”

It’s not clear precisely how that would work, because the House has already passed two articles of impeachment that make specific accusations against Trump. Beyond that, withholding impeachment indefinitely in hopes that a federal investigation will come up with something big — basically what Democrats did in the Trump-Russia affair — might end in disappointment.