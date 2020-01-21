Byron York: As trial begins, White House strikes back

Then there was the issue of the temporarily withheld assistance. “There was no discussion of the paused security assistance on the July 25 call,” Cipollone and Sekulow write. The Ukrainians have said there was no pressure on them, and they did not know that security assistance had been paused at the time of the call. “House Democrats’ charge is further disproved by the straightforward fact that not a single witness with actual knowledge ever testified that the president suggested any connection between announcing investigations and security assistance,” the memo says.

Cipollone and Sekulow single out for special criticism Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who offered changing testimony to House impeachers. “House Democrats base their case [for a quid pro quo] on witnesses who offer nothing but speculation,” they write. “Worse, it is speculation that traces back to one source: Sondland. Other witnesses repeatedly invoked things that Ambassador Sondland had said in a chain of hearsay that would never be admitted in any court.”