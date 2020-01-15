Byron York: As witness fight rages, whistleblower fades away

That led some in the GOP to suggest that Schumer dial it back. “I’m a bit baffled why Democrats are so enthusiastic about forcing witness votes to embarrass GOP senators,” former top Mitch McConnell aide Josh Holmes tweeted recently. “That seems like a terrific way to end up with Hunter Biden in the chair.”

Indeed, a case can be made that Biden’s testimony would be valuable. “In a conventional trial, Biden would be a relevant defense witness,” law professor Jonathan Turley wrote recently. The president’s motive is part of the Ukraine matter. If Biden’s story — and the public knows almost nothing about it — raises reasonable concerns about corruption in Ukraine, then the president’s defenders could argue that Trump’s view had a real basis.

It is not at all clear that 51 Republican senators, much less any Democrats, would agree to call Biden, but there is no doubt he will be part of the argument.

One key figure in the Ukraine affair, however, appears to have faded from view, even as impeachment reaches a climax. The whistleblower who started the whole investigation remains anonymous. The details of his actions — by which he brought the Ukraine matter to the attention of the intelligence community, to House Democrats and ultimately to the world — remain unclear.