Byron York: Behind Bolton's decision

A judge later declared the matter moot.

Now, the questions surrounding potential testimony remain unanswered. If there was a problem requiring judicial resolution in the House, wouldn’t there also be a problem when the Senate seeks testimony?

The answer is yes, but possibly in different ways. First, it seems extremely unlikely that a court would rule that the president’s aides have a blanket immunity that would prevent them from even appearing before the Senate. But at the same time it seems likely that some, or perhaps all, of the conversations between Bolton and the president, or Mulvaney and the president, would be covered by executive privilege.

It is not clear whether the White House will assert the privilege. But there seems little doubt that the White House, should it seek to bar the president’s closest advisers from answering at least some questions, would have some legal options to pursue. It’s not clear that they would be winning options, but they could involve some fighting in court as the Senate trial gets underway.