Byron York: Can Trump win with promise to restore safety and order

Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York and other major cities are experiencing a breakdown of order -- violence and conflict that is a mixture of left-wing revolution, racial unrest and old-fashioned crime. Whatever else they might have in common, all these cities are governed by progressive Democrats, and all owe their current disorder in some part to the failure of progressive Democratic policies on the issue of public safety.

That should be an advantage for a Republican president running for reelection. What is unclear is whether President Trump can make it work for his campaign.

What has been striking to many observers of the rioting following the March 25 death of George Floyd has been the degree to which local officials allowed -- and sometimes seemingly encouraged -- the forces of disorder to run wild in their cities.

In early June, a crowd in St. Paul, Minnesota, looped a rope around the neck of a statue of Christopher Columbus near the state capitol and pulled it to the ground. Looking at a video of the event, the question is natural: Where are the police? Certainly no one tried to stop the destruction. In the wake of Floyd's death in police custody, the city council, following the phrase popular on the left, instead voted to defund the police.