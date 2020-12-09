Byron York: How Nancy Pelosi's TDS hurt America

What Pelosi was doing was no secret. "Pelosi Is Playing Hardball on Coronavirus Relief. She Thinks She'll Win," read a New York Times headline from August. Noting Pelosi's insistence on the huge relief bill the House passed, knowing it had no chance in the Senate, the Times continued: "Emboldened by Republican divisions and a favorable political landscape, the speaker is refusing to agree to a narrow relief measure, unbothered by charges that she is an impediment to the deal."

In her drive to stop Trump, Pelosi stiff-armed not only Republicans, but moderate Democrats as well. In September, the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group with a number of Democrats involved, proposed a $1.5 trillion relief bill. Pelosi dismissed the effort. A group of her handpicked committee chairs dumped on the plan as a "retreat" that "falls short of what is needed to save lives and boost the economy." Meanwhile, Pelosi criticized similar administration proposals as "half a loaf."

So more months passed -- until the presidential election gave Pelosi what she wanted. Now, she is ready to deal. But what about all that lost time? All that suffering? Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it. That was clear at her news conference, when a reporter asked, "Was it a mistake, though, not to accept half of a loaf months ago?"