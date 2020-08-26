Byron York: In today's supercharged politics, even a garden can start a fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has long been accepted, at least in some circles, that there is a condition known as Trump Derangement Syndrome. But if there are still any skeptics out there, consider the reaction to first lady Melania Trump’s renovation of the White House Rose Garden.

The modern version of the garden was created during the Kennedy administration and updated during the first year of the Reagan administration. It was a living thing, something intended to grow and change.

In 1981, first lady Nancy Reagan asked the godmother of the garden, philanthropist Bunny Mellon, who created the original design for Jacqueline Kennedy, “to return to the White House and re-energize the planting that had become lackluster over the preceding 20 years,” according to a report by the Committee for the Preservation of the White House. “Mrs. Mellon suggested removing two of the crabapple [trees] in each bed and pruning them back into shape ... along with new plantings of lilies and roses.” In other words, Mellon did not view the garden as an unchangeable monument.