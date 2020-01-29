Byron York: Iowa could make Democrats' Bernie problem much, much worse

So now Democrats listen when the loser of that race, Hillary Clinton, expresses her apparently undying disdain for Sanders. In an admiring — aren’t they all? — new documentary on her losing campaign, Clinton says of Sanders: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

In a promotional interview, the Hollywood Reporter asked Clinton if that assessment still holds. “Yes, it does,” she answered.

The only problem for establishment figures like Clinton is that Sanders is leading in Iowa. He is leading in New Hampshire. He is in second place in South Carolina. And then, looking down the road a bit, he is leading in the biggest state of all, California.

The establishment has reason to be worried.

Of course Sanders is far to the left. But there is no doubt the entire Democratic party has moved in his direction in the last four years. There’s no indication that movement will stop. The party has come to Bernie, not the other way around. Party leaders might have to come to Bernie, too.