Byron York: No, Michael Bloomberg will not save the Democrats

Alabama and Arkansas are fine, but what about Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — the first states to cast votes and award delegates? Bloomberg has apparently decided to blow them off.

“In a dramatic acknowledgment of his own late start in the race,” the Times reported, “Mr. Bloomberg and his advisers have decided that he would pursue a risky strategy of skipping all four traditional early state contests ... and focus instead on big states that hold primaries soon afterward.”

Instead of “risky strategy,” one might substitute “crazy strategy.” Candidates in the past have sometimes tried to skip an early primary or caucus, but skipping all four at the beginning is a sure way to lose. Bloomberg predecessor Rudy Giuliani essentially tried it in the Republican contest in 2008, and by the time the first four primaries were over, voters barely remembered Giuliani was in the race.

The same will likely happen to Bloomberg, if he goes through with it. Recall the excitement and 24/7 media attention that precedes the Iowa caucuses, and then the shift to New Hampshire, and so on. Bloomberg won’t be a part of that. He can buy all the ads he wants telling people to just wait until he gets in, but there will be Democratic winners chosen by the voters of the first four state contests who cannot be ignored.